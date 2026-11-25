Malaysia is exploring the establishment of an artificial intelligence (AI) wealth fund to distribute economic gains generated by the technology among its citizens, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Wednesday.

Anwar said he had directed the communications and digital ministries to examine potential mechanisms, including a proposal by US Senator Bernie Sanders to establish an AI fund that would pay dividends to Americans, Malaysia's state news agency Bernama reported.

"I agree in principle. We can start engaging now, even before legislation is in place," Anwar said during a televised dialogue.

He said Malaysia has imposed conditions on foreign AI investors, including commitments to developing water infrastructure and equipping Malaysians with advanced technological skills.

Citing what he described as a $15 billion investment by US technology giant Google, Anwar said the conditions included allocating 600 million Malaysian ringgit ($146 million) to water infrastructure in Negeri Sembilan and providing advanced AI training to 1,000 young Malaysians.

The prime minister stressed the need to balance foreign investment incentives with measures to prevent widening economic inequality.

Anwar also acknowledged that rapid technological advances could disrupt employment, calling for government agencies and private businesses to receive support in generating new jobs as technology evolves.