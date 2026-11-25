A projectile launched by Yemen's Houthi group struck Jazan port in southwestern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, causing minor damage but no civilian injuries, the Saudi-led coalition said.

In a statement on US social media platform X, coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said the projectile landed at the port.

Al-Maliki said the incident caused minor damage, with no civilian injuries reported.

He added that authorities were working to identify the type of projectile used in the attack.

Jazan, located on Saudi Arabia's southwestern Red Sea coast near the border with Yemen, has faced repeated Houthi missile and drone attacks amid escalating hostilities.

The latest incident came amid a series of Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia's civilian and economic infrastructure, including airports and facilities in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia leads a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government against the Houthis, who have controlled the capital, Sanaa, since September 2014.





