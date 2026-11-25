Iraq says its decisions are independent after reports of US backing for troop deployment

Iraq's government said Wednesday that it makes its own decisions and takes no action within its borders in response to any "encouragement, dictate or direction" from foreign parties.

The statement followed media reports Tuesday that a US State Department spokesperson said Washington had encouraged the deployment of Iraqi security forces in Jurf al-Nasr, in the central province of Babil.

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's office said "the Iraqi decision is a purely national matter" and that "the government exercises its constitutional powers in accordance with the law and the country's supreme national interests."

The office said "the government does not derive the legitimacy of its decisions from the positions or policies of other countries." It added that the government's actions take into account the rights of Iraqis and the country's security and stability.

The Iraqi army said Saturday that security forces and the Energy Police had completed their deployment to designated areas in Jurf al-Nasr. The deployment was part of a plan to redistribute security forces ahead of efforts to rehabilitate local infrastructure.

On Nov. 14, al-Zaidi ordered that suspects in an oil smuggling case in Jurf al-Nasr be referred to the judiciary. He also dismissed several security and administrative officials after reviewing the findings of an investigation.

Kataib Hezbollah denied the smuggling allegations, saying the facilities supply fuel to military vehicles.



