Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda drew criticism from lawmakers after calling for scrutiny of politicians' visits to Taiwan, broadcaster LRT reported Wednesday.

During an interview with LNK News on Monday, Nauseda called for the visits to be examined, saying this could shed light on the decision to allow Taiwan to open a representative office in Vilnius.

"There are certainly more than a few names. And the best way to answer the question about those names would be to look into the matter itself-who travelled to Taiwan, under what circumstances, and how long they stayed there. Then you would see very clearly what the real situation is," he said.

Asked whether he was suggesting that politicians had been influenced by material benefits offered by Taiwan, Nauseda stopped short of making such an accusation.

"It's not necessary to label everything with terms like 'bribery', 'corruption' or something like that. Yes, I won't deny that those people may have gone to Taiwan because they had a certain prior political positions, a desire to develop relations with Taiwan more broadly and deeply," he said.

His remarks prompted criticism from several lawmakers who have visited Taiwan, with some describing them as inappropriate for the country's head of state.

Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen, leader of the Liberal Movement and a former parliamentary speaker who visited Taiwan, said the comments unfairly cast suspicion over parliamentarians.

Laurynas Kasciunas, leader of the conservative Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats, also criticized the president, saying he should first examine his own conduct.

"It is not becoming of our head of state to talk about such things, because one should always look in the mirror first and assess whether one has ever aligned or failed to align state interests with, for example, family circumstances," he said.

More than 40 Lithuanian lawmakers reportedly visited Taiwan at the island's invitation since 2021, most of them from the conservative and Social Democratic parties.

Social Democratic lawmaker Algirdas Sysas also questioned the criticism, noting that the presidential office sometimes travels at the invitation of foreign governments.

The dispute comes as Lithuania's government seeks to restore relations with China, which deteriorated in 2021 after Vilnius allowed Taiwan to open a representative office under its own name.

Unlike most other European countries, which use the name Taipei for Taiwan's representative offices, Lithuania allowed the office to use the name "Taiwanese Representative Office."

Beijing condemned the move as a violation of the One China principle and downgraded diplomatic relations with Vilnius. China also imposed unofficial trade restrictions, which have since been lifted.





