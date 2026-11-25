At least 10 injured in fuel tanker fire in Giza, Egypt

At least 10 people were injured Wednesday when a fuel tanker caught fire on Cairo's Ring Road in the Al-Warraq area of the Giza province, west of the Egyptian capital, according to the Health Ministry and local media.

The ministry said in a preliminary statement that nine people suffered burns and one suffered from smoke inhalation, adding that all 10 were taken to hospital.

It said 23 ambulances and emergency vehicles are taking part in rescue operations, while authorities are still working to determine the number of fatalities resulting from the incident.

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar is following the medical response to the fire and ordered hospitals near the scene to raise their level of preparedness, the ministry said.

Earlier Wednesday, the state-run Al-Ahram news portal said civil protection teams had brought under control a fire that broke out in a tanker carrying petroleum products on the ring road in Al-Warraq.

Security forces moved to the scene after receiving a report about the blaze, while traffic officials closed the road and introduced detours to prevent congestion and protect motorists, according to the report.

Authorities have yet to announce the cause of the fire.