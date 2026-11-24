Iranian parliament speaker says US seeks ‘no war, no peace’ stalemate with Iran, calls for deterrence

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf said Monday that the US wants to impose a "no war, no peace" stalemate on Iran, arguing that "sustainable deterrence" alongside or instead of negotiations is the way to end the threat of conflict.

"Sustainable deterrence means strengthening the country," Qalibaf said in remarks carried by Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Diplomacy and war are both instruments for achieving deterrence, he added.

The "neither war nor peace" situation cannot continue, Qalibaf said, adding that it "must be resolved."

"The question now is how, by whom, and with what actions should we resolve this situation," he added.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a war against Iran in February. Tehran responded by attacking Israel and US military facilities across the region.

The US and Iran signed a framework agreement in June to end hostilities and began negotiations, which later stalled amid disagreements over how to ensure safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Fighting between the parties has flared intermittently since July amid continuing efforts to end the war.