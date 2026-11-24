The Saudi-led coalition said early Tuesday that it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen's Houthi group toward southern Saudi Arabia.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki announced the interception in a statement on the US social media platform X. He did not specify where the drone was intercepted or provide details on potential casualties or damage.

On Sunday, the coalition reported intercepting a Houthi drone launched toward southern Saudi Arabia and a Houthi ballistic missile fired toward western Saudi Arabia.

The interceptions came amid escalating hostilities between the Houthis and the coalition and attacks targeting Saudi airports and energy facilities.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's government against the Houthis since 2015. The group has controlled the capital Sanaa and other parts of Yemen since 2014.