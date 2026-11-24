Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Monday of potential new Russian attacks, urging international partners to supply additional air defense missiles to help protect Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.

In his evening address, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian intelligence had detected preparations for further Russian strikes.

"It is also important that such alerts are heeded in the United States and other countries—countries upon which the supply of anti-ballistic missile systems for the protection of our cities and infrastructure depends. Every missile for our Patriot systems represents a setback for Russia—a setback for its contempt for diplomacy and for human life," he said.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine was working to strengthen its defenses against Russian jet-powered attack drones, including Shahed-type drones. He said intelligence had provided details about Russia's planned production volumes, supply chains for components and intended use of the drones.

He called for stronger sanctions and export controls to restrict Russia's access to components as well as more weapons to intercept the drones.

Zelenskyy also said he addressed the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, highlighting that Ukraine could strengthen the alliance with its military experience and technology. He also said that Kyiv was working with partners to establish effective security guarantees for the country.

"Indeed, it is now difficult to imagine a robust, guaranteed defense of Europe against any threat without Ukraine's experience and our Ukrainian technologies," he said. "In effect, we are already part of NATO—through the way we cooperate and through our shared outlook on life and political principles."