Iran blacklisted 26 tugboats operating in the Strait of Hormuz for providing services to vessels using an alternative southern route through the strategic waterway.

The Gulf Waterway Management Authority, an Iranian body established to regulate vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, announced the measure Tuesday in a statement on the US social media platform X.

The authority said the decision followed reports received from individuals living in countries south of Iran, as well as field monitoring that it said showed the tugboats were assisting ships using the alternative southern route through the strait.

It also published the names of the blacklisted tugboats, their International Maritime Organization numbers and the flags they sail under.

A tugboat is a relatively small but powerful vessel used to tow larger ships and assist them with movement and maneuvering, particularly in ports and narrow waterways.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate with attacks on Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18, but its implementation later stalled amid disagreements, including over guarantees for freedom of navigation through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.