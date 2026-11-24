Infants are bearing the brunt of a continued rise in meningitis cases in the Gaza Strip, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, reporting more than 533 cases and four deaths since mid-October.

WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier told reporters in Geneva that the agency and Gaza's Health Ministry are closely monitoring the situation, with cases increasing rapidly between mid- and late October and "have continued to rise since."

Children under the age of one account for 71% of cases reported since October, with newborns alone accounting for 13% of all cases, he said.

Most cases have been recorded in Gaza City and Khan Yunis, while 73% of patients are displaced.

Compared with the same period in 2025, suspected viral meningitis cases have increased 3.8-fold, while suspected bacterial meningitis cases have risen more than fourfold, Lindmeier said.

He warned that limited laboratory capacity makes it difficult to distinguish between viral and bacterial meningitis, hampering efforts to assess the scale of the situation and tailor the response.

Separately, Gaza's Health Ministry declared an "epidemic alert" across the enclave, warning that the spread of meningitis threatens the lives of thousands of Palestinians, particularly children.

Health official Nidal Ghoneim reported 272 meningitis cases in October alone, compared with a typical monthly caseload of 30 to 50.

Ghoneim said 15 Palestinians have died from meningitis since the beginning of the year.

Overcrowded displacement shelters, unsafe water, damaged sanitation systems and the collapse of Gaza's health system have heightened the risk of infectious diseases.