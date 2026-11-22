Sudanese army air defenses intercepted drones over the capital, Khartoum, on Sunday, as explosions and anti-aircraft fire were reported across several neighborhoods, witnesses told Anadolu.

Witnesses said drones flew over the capital and were intercepted by army air defenses, particularly in eastern Khartoum, where Khartoum International Airport is located.

Anti-aircraft fire and explosions were heard across the Burri, Al-Riyadh and Arkweit neighborhoods, they added.

In Arkweit, Witnesses said a drone crashed onto a street without exploding.

An army unit subsequently arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area.

Neither the Sudanese army nor the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) immediately commented on the incident.

Sudanese authorities and human rights organizations have accused the RSF of targeting civilian infrastructure, particularly through drone attacks.

The RSF, however, maintains that it is working to "protect civilians."

On Tuesday, the UN said more than 1,630 civilians have been killed in drone attacks across Sudan between the beginning of 2026 and the end of October.

In October, more than 17 power stations in several Sudanese cities came under drone attacks, causing widespread electricity outages across multiple states.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF erupted in 2023 after a dispute over the integration of the paramilitary force.

The war has since killed tens of thousands of people and displaced approximately 13 million.





