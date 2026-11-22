Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met with Adm. Brad Cooper, chief of the US military's Central Command (CENTCOM), in Doha on Saturday to discuss issues of mutual interest, said Qatar's Defense Ministry.

No further details on the meeting were provided.

The visit followed Cooper's talks in Riyadh with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman on defense cooperation and regional developments.

Cooper's visits come amid continuing tensions between the US and Iran, with negotiations stalled on disagreements on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, hostilities have escalated between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi group, whose missile and drone attacks have targeted the kingdom's energy facilities and other sites.