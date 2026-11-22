Palestine called Sunday on the international community to put an end to the Israeli government's support for occupier 'terrorism' in the occupied West Bank, demanding concrete and deterrent measures.

"It is time to correct the course of Israeli policy and end the government's approach of sponsoring extremism, providing political and security cover for occupier terrorism, encouraging further attacks and shielding perpetrators from accountability," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Israeli occupiers attacked several Palestinian villages early Sunday, setting 12 vehicles ablaze and spray-painting racist slogans on the walls of Palestinian homes, according to the ministry.

The ministry described the attacks as "a new criminal assault" targeting Palestinian civilians and their property and part of an ongoing escalation of "organized occupier terrorism" across the occupied Palestinian territories.

It held the Israeli government fully and directly responsible for the attacks and their consequences.

The ministry called on the international community and the UN Security Council to fulfill their legal and moral responsibilities by taking concrete international measures to deter the occupier violence and provide international protection for the Palestinians.

It also called for those responsible for the attacks, and those inciting or providing cover to be held accountable, and for an end to impunity to the violence.

The ministry demanded the imposition of international sanctions on the settlement system, including occupiers, organizations and entities that sponsor, finance or incite their attacks, as well as companies involved in settlement activities.

It renewed its call for the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on occupied territory, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Israeli police claimed that they had opened an investigation into the attacks, but did not clarify whether any suspects had been arrested.

Around 750,000 occupiers live in 156 illegal settlements and 360 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

In October, the Israeli army and occupiers carried out 3,133 attacks, according to data from the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.

The attacks included 1,764 incidents attributed to the army and 1,369 to occupiers, the data showed.

The latest assaults come amid a rise in attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers against Palestinians and their property across the West Bank since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023.