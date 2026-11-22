A Palestinian boy walks amid the rubble of buildings destroyed during the war, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, November 18, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Three Palestinians were killed and four others, including a child, were injured in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, in the latest violation of last year's ceasefire agreement, medical sources said.

A 50-year-old man was killed when an Israeli drone dropped a bomb near Al-Matahin junction east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, one source told Anadolu.

A Palestinian also died of wounds he sustained in an Israeli strike on a camp for displaced Palestinians in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza overnight. Five Palestinians were wounded in the strike.

Another Palestinian breathed his last from wounds sustained in an Israeli drone strike in the Al-Maslakh area southwest of Khan Younis on Saturday evening, a medical source said.

A 12-year-old boy was shot in the back when Israeli forces opened fire toward the Al-Sikka area in central Khan Younis.

In northern Gaza, an Israeli drone struck a group of civilians in Bir al-Naaja, west of Jabalia, injuring three people, one of them seriously.

Separately, Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire toward tents housing displaced Palestinians east of Khan Younis as artillery shelled the surrounding area, local sources told Anadolu.

The Israeli army also blew up Palestinian buildings and other structures in areas under its control east of the "yellow line." Residents reported hearing a large explosion. The line marks the limits of Israel's military withdrawal under the first phase of the ceasefire deal, with Israeli forces deployed to its east.

Israeli gunboats also opened fire and shelled the coast of Gaza City.

Israeli violations of the ceasefire have killed 1,675 Palestinians and injured 6,095 others since Oct. 10, 2025, according to Gaza's Heallth Ministry.

Israel's US-backed war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians since October 2023, and wounded more than 176,000. The war has damaged or destroyed 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.