China on Sunday urged the US to withdraw proposed restrictions on Chinese telecom operators' direct access to American phone numbers, warning that it would take measures to protect its interests.

"The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) abused its regulatory powers and overstretched the concept of national security, while making arbitrary accusations against Chinese telecom companies without factual basis and maliciously undermining their operations in the United States," Xinhua news agency quoted a Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson as saying.

On Thursday, the FCC voted to adopt a proposal barring Chinese telecom operators, including China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom, from directly accessing US phone numbers, citing national security concerns.

The Chinese spokesperson described the proposed restrictions as a violation of the principles of nondiscrimination and fair competition.

The spokesperson said the measures contradicted the consensus reached by the leaders of China and the US and threatened the stability of bilateral economic and trade relations.

Beijing urged Washington to "immediately rescind the measures and return to the right way of resolving issues through consultations."

China would take "necessary" measures to "firmly" safeguard its interests, the spokesperson added.





