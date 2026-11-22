Senior military officials from Qatar and the UK discussed ways to strengthen cooperation during a meeting in Doha, Qatar's Defense Ministry said Sunday.

Qatar's acting Joint Operations commander Khalifa Ahmed al-Emadi met with UK Chief of Joint Operations Allan Marshall during the British official's visit to the Qatari capital.

The meeting focused on "issues of mutual interest," the ministry said in a statement on US social media platform X.

Several senior military officers from both countries also attended the talks, according to the ministry.

The meeting came amid heightened regional tensions following the outbreak of war involving Iran, the US and Israel on Feb. 28.

The US and Israel launched attacks against Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.

Qatar was among the mediators in subsequent efforts to end the conflict, but talks stalled over maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, while fighting has flared intermittently since July.





