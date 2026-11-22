Bahrain's Interior Ministry renewed a "potential threat" alert Saturday evening amid Iranian attacks, urging citizens and residents to remain calm, head to the nearest safe location and follow updates through official channels.

The ministry had issued an earlier warning Saturday and subsequently said an Iranian attack set a civilian industrial facility ablaze.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it destroyed two US Patriot air defense radars at Riffa and Awali in a missile and drone attack.

In a statement carried by Fars News Agency, it said the operation followed the "continued aggression and violations of the airspace of Iran."

Fars had earlier reported that the IRGC attacked US military sites at Sheikh Isa and Juffair.



