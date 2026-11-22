US Embassy warns Americans in Bahrain of growing threats from Iran, Houthis

The US Embassy in Bahrain urged Americans across the country on Sunday to exercise "heightened vigilance," citing an increased threat of armed attacks by Yemen's Houthi group and Iranian efforts to target US government officials and facilities in the region.

The embassy warned American citizens to be prepared for possible security alerts, flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions. It advised passengers to check their flight status directly with their airline or through Bahrain International Airport's flight tracker.

The embassy said Iran had launched attacks targeting US assets in Kuwait and Bahrain, while the Houthis had attacked civilian airports and other critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, causing civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions.

"The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly," it warned, urging Americans traveling to or from the Middle East to monitor airport and airline operations and make contingency plans in advance.

The embassy also warned that Tehran, the Houthis and Iran-aligned groups may target other US interests abroad, including American businesses and institutions.

The embassy said it remains open for routine services for US citizens and visa services.