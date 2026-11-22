Bahrain demanded early Sunday that Iran be held accountable and pay full compensation for attacks on the kingdom, urging firm action by the UN Security Council.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry rejected Tehran's justification for the attacks, saying that an industrial facility recently hit was civilian.

It accused Iran of using disputes with other countries as a pretext to attack Bahrain, endanger civilians. and violate the Gulf state's sovereignty.

Bahrain reserves the right to defend itself, alone or with its allies, at a time and place of its choosing, said the ministry.

The statement followed attacks on Saturday that set an industrial facility ablaze, causing property damage but no injuries, according to the Interior Ministry. Authorities issued repeated safety alerts, and the Bahrain Defense Force reported intercepting several attacks, with minor damage from falling debris.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also claimed it had destroyed two US Patriot air defense radars at Riffa and Awali in missile and drone attacks. The Fars News Agency covered the claim and reported attacks on US military sites at Sheikh Isa and Juffair.