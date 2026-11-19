Iran's IRGC Navy says 2 oil supertankers strike naval mines in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said two oil supertankers struck naval mines and exploded while traveling through an "unauthorized" route in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian media reported Thursday.

The two vessels were carrying more than 4 million barrels of crude oil and were burning near the strait's southern shore, the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported, citing the navy.

The navy claimed the vessels had been traveling through a route that Iranian authorities had not authorized.

Iran announced on July 12 that it had closed the Strait of Hormuz after the US resumed military strikes against the country.

Tehran has warned that it would target vessels using routes other than those designated by Iranian authorities or attempting to transit the waterway without permission.

The Strait of Hormuz is a major shipping route for global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate with attacks on Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18, but implementation stalled over disagreements concerning freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Clashes have flared intermittently since July as diplomatic efforts to end the war continue.



