Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) said Wednesday that one of its vessels was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday evening.

In a statement carried by the Emirati news agency WAM, the company said one crew member remained missing, with search and rescue operations ongoing in coordination with the relevant authorities.

All other crew members were safely evacuated from the vessel, while 11 sustained injuries, the company said, adding that those requiring medical attention were receiving the necessary care.

ADNOC L&S said its top priority was "supporting search and rescue efforts and providing assistance to the crew and others affected by the incident."

The company stressed the importance of "protecting seafarers and ensuring freedom of navigation and maritime security."

The incident came amid a series of reported attacks on commercial vessels in and near the Strait of Hormuz.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Iran responded with attacks on Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18, but implementation stalled amid disagreements about freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Clashes have flared intermittently since July as diplomatic efforts to end the war continue.



