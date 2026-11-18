Two Palestinians were killed and several others injured in Israeli drone strikes in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, medical sources told Anadolu.

In Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, Fadi Nahid Ismail, 35, was killed in an Israeli drone strike, a medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the drone targeted Ismail near the Deir al-Balah police station in the city center.

Another Israeli drone of the quadcopter type dropped a bomb on a parked vehicle near the site, they added.

Separately, Israeli forces carried out a large-scale demolition of Palestinian homes east of the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza using explosive-laden boxes dropped by quadcopter drones, local sources said.

They said the drones dropped several boxes containing explosives onto the rooftops of Palestinian homes before detonating them remotely, causing massive explosions and extensive damage to the targeted houses and surrounding areas.

In Gaza City, the body of Thaer Ismail al-Wadiyeh, 32, and several other injured Palestinians arrived at Al-Shifa Hospital following an Israeli attack in the Sheikh Ajlin area southwest of the city, a medical source said.

In southern Gaza, Israeli military vehicles also opened heavy fire toward residential homes and tents housing displaced Palestinians in areas east of Khan Younis, local sources said.

The incidents came amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.

Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement have killed at least 1,650 Palestinians and injured 5,975 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since October 2023, Israel has waged a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 176,000, most of them women and children.

The war has destroyed around 90% of Gaza's infrastructure, while the UN has estimated reconstruction costs at about $71.4 billion.





