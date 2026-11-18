Iranian army says drone strikes targeted US installations at Kuwait air base

Iran's army said Wednesday that it targeted US military platforms in Kuwait for drone and missile operations, according to local media.

"Early this morning, Iranian military drones struck Patriot air defense systems and US military drone and missile launch platforms at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait," it said.

The statement came after Kuwait's military said its air defenses were engaging "hostile" drones early Wednesday.

The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces said any explosions that might be heard would be the result of air defense systems intercepting the attacks.



