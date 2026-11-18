Iraqi police patrol vehicles are stationed outside the Karkh Court House during the trial of six French citizens accused of terrorism in Baghdad, on October 5, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council said Wednesday that a court sentenced six French nationals to life in prison Wednesday after they were convicted of belonging to the Daesh/ISIS terror group.

The Karkh Criminal Court in Baghdad handed down the sentences in the presence of defense lawyers and representatives of the French Embassy in Iraq, the council said in a statement.

The rulings brought the total to 16 French nationals sentenced in the case. Iraqi authorities received the defendants from northeastern Syria.

The First Karkh Investigative Court investigated the case with support from the National Center for International Judicial Cooperation, which used its national database to help verify evidence and documents before referring the defendants for trial.

The council said the court based its rulings on Articles 2 and 4 of Iraq's 2005 Anti-Terrorism Law and Article 132 of the Penal Code. The statement did not disclose the defendants' names, ages or indicate whether the rulings were final.

The court sentenced six French nationals to life in prison on Oct. 27, and a seventh to 15 years for belonging to the group. On Oct. 29, it handed down life sentences to three more French nationals. The council said those three were among 47 French suspects transferred to Iraq from northeastern Syria.

On Feb. 13, Iraq's judiciary announced the completion of the transfer of 5,704 suspected Daesh/ISIS members from prisons in Syria to Iraq. The operation began Jan. 21 and lasted 23 days, with coordination from the international coalition, according to an earlier statement by the US military's Central Command.

On Sept. 1, the council said it finished questioning the suspects, who were nationals of 67 countries, and had begun referring them to the relevant courts in batches. It said each ruling would be based on the evidence and facts specific to the individual defendant, "without applying the outcome of one case to another."