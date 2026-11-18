Iran would respond 'at the same level' if hit by US nuclear attack: Lawmaker

Iranian lawmaker Mohammad Reza Mohseni Sani warned on Tuesday that Tehran would respond "at the same level" if the US used nuclear weapons against Iran.

Mohseni Sani, a member of parliament's national security committee, told the Iranian news website Khabarfoori that the country had prepared for a possible military attack.

He said the conduct of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meant nothing could be ruled out.

The lawmaker also expressed deep skepticism about reaching an agreement with Washington, saying he saw no positive prospects for a deal.

He said diplomacy would depend on Washington changing course and concluding that continuing the war served no purpose. He linked that possibility to what he described as an electoral defeat for the US administration.

His remarks came amid continued tensions between Iran and the US over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway for global energy and commodity supplies.

Navigation through the strait has also been a key issue in negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

The war began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, before the sides reached a ceasefire in April.

Fighting between Washington and Tehran later resumed as negotiations stalled, despite the two sides signing a memorandum of understanding in June.



