The Bahrain Defense Force General Command said early Wednesday that its air defense systems intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks.

The statement did not specify the type or number of projectiles involved or provide details of casualties or damage.

The Interior Ministry issued two alerts on the US social media platform X urging citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the "nearest safe location."

On Tuesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it launched a drone attack targeting a US military radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

The IRGC said the operation was in response to repeated incursions into Iranian airspace by US military drones.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded by attacking Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.

The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding in June and began negotiations which later stalled over disagreements on how to ensure safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.



