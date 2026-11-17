Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Tuesday that it carried out a drone attack targeting a US military radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, in retaliation for what it described as repeated American violations of Iranian airspace.

In a statement carried by the official broadcaster IRIB, the IRGC said its combat drones conducted "a precision operation" early Tuesday against a radar system belonging to US forces at the base.

The force said the attack followed repeated incursions into Iranian airspace by US military drones.

It warned that continued violations of Iranian airspace and the use of regional military bases to carry out attacks against Iran "will not go unanswered," holding US military commanders responsible for the consequences.

There was no immediate confirmation from US or Bahraini authorities of Tuesday's claimed strike or any resulting damage.

The announcement came shortly after Bahrain's Interior Ministry issued a security alert warning of a potential threat and urging citizens and residents to remain calm, seek shelter and follow official updates.

On Sunday, the IRGC claimed that it had launched six drones targeting a US air defense radar system at the Al-Riffa helicopter base in Bahrain.

Bahrain's military, for its part, said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks before they reached their targets.

On Friday, the IRGC also claimed to have attacked a US early-warning radar installation in Bahrain. The US Central Command rejected that claim, saying American forces shot down two Iranian attack drones without any injuries or damage.

Separately, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned Tuesday that Tehran would respond in kind if the US or Israel targeted Iranian civilian infrastructure, criticizing arguments that civilian facilities could be considered military targets because of their proximity to military installations.

In a post on the US social media company X, Qalibaf reacted to a New York Times report suggesting that some Iranian dams may have been constructed not only for agricultural irrigation and electricity generation but also to support underground military facilities.

"Prepping the next round on civilian infra, their 'experts' tell NYT: 'dams near Iran's missile sites are dual-use,'" he wrote.

"Cool. New rule: Any dam, port, or power plant near a US or Israeli base is dual-use. We'll apply your logic consistently and even-handedly," he added.

The New York Times reported Monday that water and military experts had identified geographic overlaps between some of Iran's extensive dam network and areas targeted by US and Israeli strikes on suspected underground missile facilities.

The newspaper said some water infrastructure projects may have been developed partly to support military installations, although it stressed that any direct connection remained speculative. Many of the dams also serve essential civilian purposes, including drinking water, irrigation and electricity generation.





