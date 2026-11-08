ISRAEL’S EISENKOT CALLS FOR ‘NATIONAL EMERGENCY GOVT’ AHEAD OF MANDATE

Israeli opposition Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot said Saturday that it was time to form a "national emergency government" after Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced that he would task him with forming the next government.

"Now is the time to form a national emergency government. I will do everything I can to live up to that responsibility," Eisenkot wrote on the US social media company X.

Eisenkot is set to formally receive the mandate Sunday at the President's Residence. He will then have 28 days to form a government, with Herzog authorized to grant an extension of up to 14 days.