TURKISH PRESIDENT TO VISIT KARABAKH ON SUNDAY FOR AZERBAIJANS VICTORY DAY

Turkish president to visit Karabakh on Sunday for Azerbaijan's Victory Day

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Karabakh on Sunday at the invitation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran announced Saturday.

In a statement posted on the US social media company X, Duran said the visit would take place on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Victory Day.

During the visit, Erdogan and Aliyev will hold bilateral talks to discuss various aspects of Türkiye-Azerbaijan cooperation, as well as regional and global developments.



