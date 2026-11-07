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News Europe Zelensky says Russia ramping up strikes to 'pressure' Ukraine at talks

Zelensky says Russia ramping up strikes to 'pressure' Ukraine at talks

Zelensky accused Russia of intensifying nationwide strikes to pressure Ukraine and its allies ahead of next week’s US-brokered talks, saying the latest barrage aims to influence the negotiations.

AFP EUROPE
Published November 07,2026 05:35 PM
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ZELENSKY SAYS RUSSIA RAMPING UP STRIKES TO PRESSURE UKRAINE AT TALKS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday accused Russia of ramping up strikes across his country in order to pressure Ukraine and its allies at US-brokered talks scheduled for next week.

Zelensky said the latest barrage came "ahead of another joint effort with our partners to reinvigorate negotiations" and charged that "by intensifying its attacks on Ukraine and our infrastructure at this very moment, Russia is trying to additionally lay the groundwork for putting pressure on Ukraine's position and that of its partners".