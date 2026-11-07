Democrats secure additional US House seats as more midterm races called

Democrat Aisha Wahab secured victory in California's 14th Congressional District as more races were called following the US midterm elections, while 19 remained undecided as of Saturday.

Democrats led Republicans by more than 90 seats in the House of Representatives Saturday.

Wahab defeated fellow Democrat Melissa Hernandez, securing a full two-year term after winning a special election earlier this year to replace Eric Swalwell. The Associated Press called the race Friday evening.

In South Carolina's 1st Congressional District, Democrat Nancy Lacore defeated Republican Jenny Costa Honeycutt, flipping a Republican-held seat with 49.7% of the vote against 48.6%, with 99% of votes counted.

The district is currently represented by Republican Nancy Mace, who did not seek reelection.

Meanwhile, Republicans secured victories in several additional districts.

In New York's 21st District, Republican Anthony Constantino defeated Democrat Blake Gendebien, retaining the seat previously held by Republican Elise Stefanik.

Republican incumbent Jeff Hurd won reelection in Colorado's 3rd District, defeating Democrat Dwayne Romero.

In Arizona, Republican Mark Lamb defeated Democrat Elizabeth Lee in the 5th District, while incumbent Abraham Hamadeh secured reelection in the 8th District against Democrat Bernadette Greene-Placentia.

Republican incumbent Mark Harris also defeated Democrat Colby Watson in North Carolina's 8th District.

Decision Desk HQ separately projected that Republican incumbent Mario Diaz-Balart had defeated Democrat Nicole Locklin in Florida's 26th District, although the Associated Press had not called the race as of Saturday morning.

Democrat Scott Wiener defeated fellow Democrat Connie Chan in California's 11th District, succeeding former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who did not seek reelection.

Democrats had secured 254 seats in the 435-member House, compared with 162 for Republicans, according to the Associated Press.

Democrats have already secured control of both chambers of Congress following substantial gains in Tuesday's elections.

In the Senate, Democrats and two independents who caucus with them held a combined 54 seats, compared with 44 for Republicans. Contests in Alaska and Mississippi remained undecided.

The newly elected Congress will convene on Jan. 3, after which Republicans will lose the majorities they have held in both chambers during the first two years of President Donald Trump's second term.

The shift comes amid rising opposition to the war in Iran and continued US support for Israel. Trump has since pledged to end US financial assistance to Israel by the end of the year, although Washington's support also includes military and diplomatic backing.





