Turkish President Erdoğan speaks by phone with US President Trump

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation with United States President Donald Trump.



President Erdoğan expressed his belief that cooperation between Türkiye and the US would continue to increase, and that they would work to accelerate relations in the coming period.



Stating that the tension between Iran and the US should end and problems should be resolved through diplomacy, President Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye would continue to strive for peace.



President Erdoğan stated that he hoped increasing diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine-Russia war would yield positive results, that Türkiye would continue to contribute to these efforts, and that increasing contacts with both Ukraine and Russia was important.



During the call, President Erdoğan also thanked US President Trump for his support for the Organization of Turkic States Summit.