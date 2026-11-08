Hundreds rally in Israel for government with Arab parties to end Netanyahu’s rule

Hundreds of Israelis demonstrated Saturday evening to demand a new government that includes Arab parties and ends outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rule, after parties opposed to him won a combined parliamentary majority.

About 300 people rallied in the Jezreel Valley in northern Israel to call for Arab parties to be included in the next government, Haaretz reported. Several hundred others gathered in Habima Square in central Tel Aviv with the same demand, according to The Times of Israel.

Protesters in Tel Aviv held signs in Arabic and Hebrew reading, "67 seats. Let's take a new path," a reference to the combined tally of parties opposed to Netanyahu, including the Arab Joint List and Ra'am, in the 120-seat Knesset.

"Without partnership, there is no peace," demonstrators chanted. Others called for an end to "divide and rule" and demanded "freedom and equality for all." Standing Together, a movement that advocates Jewish-Arab partnership and political equality, took part in the rally.

Some protesters also called for the release of journalist Abd Abu Shahadeh. Israeli media reported that he was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of contact with a foreign agent after traveling to Doha to interview former Knesset member Azmi Bishara.

The protests came just before Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced Saturday that he will task Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming the next government, Israeli news site Ynet reported.

Eisenkot has been invited to receive the mandate at a ceremony at the President's Residence on Sunday at 5 pm local time (1500GMT), according to the report.

Parties opposed to Netanyahu won 67 seats in the election, including 19 held by the two Arab Lists, while parties backing him won 53. Most leaders of the Israeli opposition parties oppose forming a government that relies on Arab parties. Those opposition parties hold 48 seats between them, short of the 61 needed for a majority.