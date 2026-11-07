Iran warns US of 'devastating response' if Washington starts war

Iran's top security official warned Washington on Saturday that it would face a "devastating response" if it started a war, days after Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress in the US midterm elections.

"You lost the war and the election. Vance has conceded, Rubio is heading for the exit, Hegseth is about to be fired, and the CENTCOM commander is now a podcaster!" Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, wrote on the US social media company X.

"So, Who exactly in Washington do we need to get this message across to? Start a war, and you'll face a devastating response," he added.

Democrats won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the Nov. 3 elections, stripping President Donald Trump's Republican Party of its congressional majorities.