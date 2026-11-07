Sudanese army takes control of key area in West Kordofan

The Sudanese army and allied forces took control of Ayyal Bakhit in West Kordofan state on Saturday after clashes with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), military sources told Anadolu.

The sources said the army and allied armed movements fighting as part of the Joint Force had secured the area after driving out the RSF. Sudanese soldiers also released videos announcing that they had taken control of the area.

Ayyal Bakhit lies in the northwestern part of Al-Khuwei locality, near the border with North Kordofan and north of Al-Nuhud in West Kordofan.

Earlier Saturday, the army said its air defenses shot down an FH-95 drone over Ayyal Bakhit. The army did not identify the drone's operator.

The military sources said the army was continuing to advance across North, West and South Kordofan, where fighting between the army and the RSF has intensified since Oct. 25. On Thursday, the army said it had seized four areas in North and South Kordofan, destroyed 40 RSF combat vehicles and captured 43 others.

On Tuesday, the army announced that it had taken control of Umm Marahik, also in Al-Khuwei locality. In recent weeks, it has reported taking control of 11 areas in North Kordofan.

The war between the Sudanese army and the RSF began in April 2023 and has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.





