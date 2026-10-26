YEMENS HOUTHIS SAY THEY TARGETED RIYADH AIRPORT AND SAUDI OIL PIPELINE

Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Riyadh airport and Saudi oil pipeline

Yemen's Houthi group said early Monday that they targeted King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh and launched attacks on pumping stations along the East-West crude oil pipeline.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on the US social media platform X that the group targeted the airport with a ballistic missile.

Saree also said the Houthis carried out drone attacks targeting crude oil pumping stations along the East-West Pipeline.

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense Directorate earlier announced that the early warning system had issued a danger alert for Riyadh.

Major General Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, said a Houthi ballistic missile targeting Riyadh had been intercepted.

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since September 2014, when the Houthis seized control of the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces.

The East-West Pipeline is one of Saudi Arabia's most important crude oil transportation routes.

Operated by the state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco, the pipeline stretches approximately 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) from the Abqaiq area in eastern Saudi Arabia to Yanbu on the Red Sea coast.

Located entirely within Saudi Arabia, it transports crude oil from production and processing facilities in the east to refineries and export terminals along the Red Sea.

The pipeline provides Saudi Arabia with an overland alternative for transporting oil to the Red Sea without relying on maritime shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Saudi-led coalition has supported Yemen's internationally recognized government since March 2015.

Clashes between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis have intensified in recent months. The group has targeted Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles and drones, accusing the kingdom of being responsible for attacks against it.



