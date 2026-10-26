Moscow to host 2030 World Weightlifting Championships

Moscow will host the 2030 World Weightlifting Championships, becoming the first Russian city awarded a global championship in an Olympic sport since Russia launched the war in Ukraine in 2022, the sport's governing body announced Sunday.

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) confirmed the decision alongside the selection of Ahmedabad, India as host of the 2029 championships.

"All the bids we received were excellent and we are sure that the championships in your respective countries will be a huge success," said IWF General Secretary Jose Quinones.

The decision marks another step toward Russia's reintegration into international sports following years of restrictions imposed over the war in Ukraine.

In July, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) provisionally lifted its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee, potentially opening the door for Russian athletes to compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Moscow last hosted the championships in 1983.