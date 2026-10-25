Zelenskyy says Putin’s statements on readiness for peace talks could be a ‘political trick’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's stated readiness for peace talks could be a "political trick" to avoid escalating tensions with Washington ahead of US midterms.

In an interview with Ukrainian broadcaster TSN, Zelenskyy said the Kremlin's intentions would become clear through its actions and readiness to reach agreements, and trilateral talks in November would show whether Putin's stance was a "trick."

Zelenskyy said Kyiv was ready for trilateral talks among technical groups in November, but stressed that they must produce concrete results.

If a full settlement is not possible in the forthcoming talks, Zelenskyy said he proposed an energy ceasefire, agreements on maritime security and grain shipments, an all-for-all prisoner exchange or a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine, the US and Russia.

"Energy, grain, people -- these are concrete things, while a meeting at the level of leaders is an opportunity to have something concrete after our trilateral. This is what we are asking for and proposing," he said.

On the territorial issue, Zelenskyy said it could only be discussed at the leaders' level, describing it as a "red line." He also rejected restrictions on Ukraine's armed forces and any requirement for the country to remain neutral.

"We are not exchanging anything for anything. We are ready for discussions," he said, adding that other issues could be addressed by technical groups.

Zelenskyy said he did not want Ukraine to enter a trilateral meeting at leaders' level after sanctions against Moscow had been lifted.

"I do not want us to find ourselves at a meeting with Putin without tools -- without sanctions, without money, or without frozen assets. Because then, as Mr. Trump said, we really would not have too many cards in our deck," he said.

On the localized ceasefire in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Oleshky arranged by US first lady Melania Trump, Zelenskyy said the US proposed the truce starting Oct. 27 that would last several days to allow humanitarian missions to enter the area.

He said Russian forces would need to clear mined roads to facilitate access, expressing concern that Moscow could seek to direct evacuees toward its territories rather than allow them to leave freely.

"Of course, Russia will do everything to demine the roads in such a way that these people go to Russia and stay there. They are not going to simply set people free," he said.

He added that some civilians would be evacuated to Ukrainian-controlled territory, stressing that the priority was to end the blockade and ensure residents could live safely.

"Ideally, they should be able to achieve their goal and evacuate here, to us, to Ukraine, which will provide them with everything they need and support them," he said.