Iran says it has never left negotiating table, accuses US of imposing unilateral demands

Iran has never left the negotiating table, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on Sunday, accusing the US of insisting on unilateral demands and attempting to impose them.

Speaking to German broadcaster ARD, Baqaei addressed negotiations, security in the Strait of Hormuz and alleged operations against air bases in Britain.

"Iran has never left the negotiating table. The problem lies in America's insistence on its unilateral demands and its attempts to impose them," he said.

"Iran has absolutely no connection to the operations allegedly carried out against air bases in Britain," he added.

Turning to the Strait of Hormuz, Baqaei said the waterway was "not safe," holding the US and Israel responsible.

"The US and Israel have abused this waterway because they continue to use the entire region to carry out their military attacks and unlawful acts of aggression against Iran," he said.

Baqaei said that as long as the situation continued, Iran would have no choice but to take the necessary measures to protect its territorial integrity, national security and people.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, and Tehran responded with attacks on Israel and US assets in countries across the region before a ceasefire was reached in April. A memorandum was later signed in June to conclude a peace deal in 60 days, but to no avail, as Iran fired on vessels passing through an "uncoordinated" route in the strait, prompting US military action.

The US, which maintains a naval blockade of Iranian ports and claims the strait is open, is now weighing renewed strikes on the Islamic Republic.

Iran recently offered to reopen the strait within seven days if Washington lifted its blockade, eased restrictions on Iranian oil exports, released frozen assets and ended hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon.