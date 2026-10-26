Saudi-led coalition says it struck Houthi missile launchers in Sanaa

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen launched attacks early Monday on the capital, Sanaa, claiming to have destroyed two ballistic missile launchers used by the Houthi group.

Turki al-Maliki, the coalition's spokesman, said one of the launchers had been used in a Houthi attack on the Saudi capital Riyadh in recent hours.

In a post on the US social media platform X, he said the coalition was continuing operations to dismantle the Houthis' ballistic missile network.

The Yemeni army said Sunday that its forces had "neutralized" around 218 Houthi fighters and field commanders in 753 operations over the past 24 hours, destroying or damaging 78 military vehicles and weapons.

The army said the operations targeted forward command centers, fortifications, firing positions, troop concentrations, reinforcements and supply vehicles as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen.

It said the attacks disrupted Houthi reinforcements heading to front lines and supported raids and ground assaults by government forces.

The army gave no breakdown of those killed or wounded among the 218 it said were "neutralized." There was no immediate comment from the Houthis.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.

The Houthis control much of northern and western Yemen, including Sanaa, while the internationally recognized government and allied forces retain Aden and substantial areas of southern and eastern Yemen. However, renewed fighting has shifted front lines, particularly along the Red Sea coast, and control of some areas remains contested.





