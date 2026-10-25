IRANS PARLIAMENT SPEAKER SAYS US ‘ENTERED QUAGMIRE’ DUE TO ‘MISCALCULATIONS’

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf said on Sunday that the US "entered a quagmire due to its own miscalculations" regarding the war against Iran, adding that it was up to Washington to "extricate" itself.

"The Americans entered a quagmire due to their own miscalculations, and it is up to them to take the necessary steps to extricate themselves," Qalibaf told a parliamentary session, as cited by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

"Americans think that with a few levers of media pressure or military threats, they can make this great nation surrender to them, unaware that today's Iran is not the Iran of Pahlavi's period of humiliation," he said.

"Iran is today a nation that will never permit any foreign power to dictate terms regarding the honour of this land," he added.

His remarks came as tensions in the Middle East have remained high after the US-Israeli war on Iran began in late February, and has yet to be settled despite a ceasefire and a memorandum for a final peace deal, primarily due to differences over navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.