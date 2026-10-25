Putin says accusations of Russia provoking European protests are ‘clear overkill’

Russian President Vladimir Putin called accusations that Russia is provoking mass protests in major European cities a "clear overkill."

Speaking in an interview with the VGTRK broadcasting company published Sunday, Putin said he was surprised that the initial reaction in Europe was not anti-Russian but anti-American.

"Claims immediately began to be thrown out that the events taking place in Europe are the result of the activities of the current American administration and its support for right-wing parties and movements," he said.

Putin said that was "strange and completely unexpected" to him, as he did not expect European leaders to attack "their main ally and protector, so to speak, in the military sense of the word, across the ocean."

"But they quickly came to their senses and switched to their traditional accusations against the Russian Federation," he said.

The president added: "There is nothing unexpected here. As is known, Russia has always been accused of all mortal sins. But now I am ready to respond."

Putin said claims that Moscow is provoking mass demonstrations in major European cities are an obvious exaggeration even to ordinary citizens of European countries.

"My first reaction when I saw this was surprise, because to say that we are provoking mass protests in major European cities is a clear overkill, which, in my opinion, is obvious to ordinary citizens of European countries," he noted.

"Nevertheless, they have now taken this well-trodden and worn-out path, and we see some accusations against Russia," he added.

Putin said this points to "the weakness and inability of some leaders in European countries to take responsibility for what is happening."

"This is bad. Why? Because it means they do not analyze the events, do not look for the causes of what is happening, but simply shift the blame onto someone, first the US, now Russia," he said.

Nationwide student protests have been underway in France for several weeks.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, speaking at an OECD-hosted conference on Oct. 21, accused protesters of using "hostile narratives" from Russia, China, Iran and the MAGA community.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Oct. 19 that nobody takes such "absurd accusations" seriously. US President Donald Trump had blamed the unrest on mass migration.