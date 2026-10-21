Warplanes strike rebel Houthi positions east of Yemen’s Mokha

Warplanes carried out airstrikes targeting Houthi positions east of the coastal city of Mokha in southwestern Yemen, Yemen TV reported Wednesday.

The broadcaster reported the strikes but did not provide further details on the targets or any casualties.

There was no immediate information on the extent of the damage or comment from the Houthi rebels.

The airstrikes come amid an ongoing military offensive against the Houthis in southwestern Yemen.

On Tuesday, the Yemeni army said it had carried out 744 attacks against the group over 24 hours, neutralizing around 200 of its members and destroying or damaging 90 vehicles and other military assets.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and several other provinces in September 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.

The Houthis control much of northern and western Yemen, while government forces and their allies hold Aden and large parts of the country's southern and eastern provinces.