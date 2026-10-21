Malaysian premier reiterates call for justice for Palestinians, condemns Gaza genocide

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday reiterated his call for "peace and justice" for the Palestinians, and an "unequivocal" condemnation of the genocide in Gaza.

In a post on US social media platform X, Anwar also reaffirmed his country's opposition to the "indiscriminate" bombing of southern Lebanon, calling for urgent efforts to prevent the widening Middle East conflict from spreading further.

"Malaysia's position is clear. We remain steadfast in our call for peace and justice for the Palestinian people, in our unequivocal condemnation of the genocide in Gaza, and in our opposition to the indiscriminate bombing of southern Lebanon."

Expressing Kuala Lumpur's "great" concern on the escalating conflict unfolding across the Middle East, he said he has been in "close" contact with regional leaders including Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohamed bin Salman, and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, as well as other leaders across the Gulf.

"These conversations reflect the gravity with which Malaysia regards the present crisis, and the urgency of preventing it from spreading further," he further said.