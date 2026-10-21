Belgian student accuses police of racist abuse during protests in Liege

A minor student in the Belgian city of Liege has accused police officers of making racist remarks and physically assaulting her during student demonstrations against education austerity measures, public broadcaster RTBF reported on Wednesday.

The student, identified by the pseudonym Anais to protect her identity and that of her family, said she was verbally and physically abused by police officers during a demonstration in downtown Liege on Oct. 5.

Anais was among a group of students who organized a blockade outside their school to protest education cuts.

After taking part in a blockade with around 10 other students, Anais and her friends headed to the city center to join a larger demonstration.

According to her account, police officers surrounded the group after noticing their foreign backgrounds and subjected them to racist insults.

"They called us 'dirty Arabs' and hit us with batons," she told RTBF, adding that one officer also made a derogatory remark about her Asian heritage.

A spokesperson for the Liege police district, Jadranka Lozina, said she was unaware of the alleged remarks but stressed that any racist behavior by police officers would be unacceptable.

"Racist remarks have no place in a police intervention, regardless of the circumstances," Lozina said.

Anais said officers also described the protesters as "vandals" and "thugs" and told them "to return to their country."

"They are supposed to protect us, but in the end, it backfires on us," she said.

Anais said she had decided not to file a complaint, expressing doubts that legal action would lead to any meaningful outcome.

Despite the incident, she said she intended to continue participating in demonstrations.

According to figures released by the Liege municipality, 327 people were arrested following the student demonstrations and subsequent unrest in the city.





