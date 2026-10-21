Rubio denies US government involvement after Starlink slowdown in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied Wednesday any US government involvement in a reported slowdown by Starlink for use by Ukraine amid the war with Russia.

"Starlink is a private company. They have a contract. They have contractual terms upon how that technology can be used. The important point is we cannot direct a private company as to the decisions they make or not make," Rubio told reporters in India's financial capital Mumbai.

Rubio is on a three-day visit to the South Asian nation.

"What I can tell you with certainty is the president of the United States, nor anyone in our system, ever requested that any changes to that system be made, and that's what we said repeatedly," Rubio said.

MUSK ORDERED SLOWDOWN OF STARLINK SPEED: WALL STREET JOURNAL



The denial came after The Wall Street Journal report on Tuesday saying SpaceX founder Elon Musk ordered a slowdown of a military-grade version of Starlink used by Ukrainian forces.

US officials familiar with the situation told the Journal that Musk capped the speeds of the Starlink satellite internet service used by Ukraine, rendering some of its military drones virtually useless.

Musk posted on X hours after the slowdown became public that "any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS," the acronym for the President of the United States.

But Trump told reporters Monday that he did not know who was responsible for the Starlink slowdown, adding: "but I would like to find out."

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday that "we haven't pulled anything back," but "Starlink has the option to make decisions concerning its terms of service."

WITHOUT US ASSISTANCE, 'THERE WOULD BE NO UKRAINE': RUBIO



Responding to a reporter's question on whether US national security advisor "should have been given a heads up on before" since it "is vital national security infrastructure for Ukraine," Rubio said: "I'm not going to comment on what we knew that they might or might not do."

"Suffice it to say that the reporting out there was that somehow the United States government was denying them something they needed in order to defend their country. That's not true. That's not accurate."

"And for leaders in Ukraine to continue to represent that is also not accurate," he added.

"There was no foreknowledge" and the US President Donald Trump "hasn't had nothing to do with the decisions that are made by Starlink and Starshield and by Mr. Musk," he added.

He, however, warned the Trump administration was "no longer going to be defensive about this topic."

"Because… if it were not for the assistance of the United States, including under the Trump administration, there would be no Ukraine right now. Ukraine as a sovereign state would not exist."

Rubio also clarified that the US military has a contract with SpaceX for Star Shield and "that's a different matter because that's something we are purchasing and using for our use."