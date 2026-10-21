Qatari emir and Macron discuss stronger economic and defense ties in Doha

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed ways to strengthen economic, investment and defense cooperation Tuesday as part of broader efforts to deepen the strategic partnership between their two countries.

The talks took place at Lusail Palace in Doha, according to a statement from the Amiri Diwan, the office of the emir.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and ways to expand cooperation in security, defense and other key sectors while also discussing regional developments.

Sheikh Tamim welcomed Macron's visit, saying it reflected the strength of bilateral ties, and expressed hope for closer cooperation across various fields.

Macron reaffirmed France's commitment to expanding its partnership with Qatar, according to the statement.

The leaders also held a separate meeting ahead of formal talks to discuss bilateral relations and developments in the region.

Macron arrived in Doha from Bahrain as part of a Gulf tour that also included Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

The French presidency said the Oct. 19-21 tour aimed to strengthen strategic and economic partnerships with Gulf countries and support efforts to restore regional stability and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The visit comes amid regional tensions following the war launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, while Washington later imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports.