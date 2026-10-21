TÜRKIYES FERGANI SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYS 6TH SATELLITE INTO ORBIT

Turkish space technology company Fergani successfully deployed its sixth test satellite, FRG-100D4, into orbit as part of SpaceX's Bandwagon-5 mission, manufacturer Baykar announced.

The satellite separated from the launch vehicle approximately 63 minutes after liftoff and reached its target orbit at an altitude of 590 kilometers (367 miles) at 3.07 pm local time, according to a statement from Baykar.

Fergani Space Technologies, founded by Baykar Chairman and Technology Leader Selcuk Bayraktar, developed the satellite using domestic engineering capabilities.

The company said FRG-100D4 incorporates several technological improvements over its previously launched satellites.

Its domestically developed components include a reaction wheel, magnetic torque rod, magnetometer, inertial measurement unit (IMU), Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver, steerable solar panels, battery pack, regenerative modem and phased-array antenna.

The satellite also carries an artificial intelligence-powered computer designed to support more advanced missions.





