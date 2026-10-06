Saudi Arabia says 3 injured in attacks on 2 airports in country’s south amid escalation with Houthis

Saudi Arabia said Tuesday that three people were injured in attacks that targeted two airports in the country's south a day earlier, causing material damage.

In a statement, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Jazan and Najran International Airport were subjected to attacks targeting their facilities.

Emergency teams and relevant authorities responded immediately in accordance with approved procedures, it said.

The attacks left three people with minor injuries, who were taken to hospital for medical treatment, while material damage was also reported.

The aviation authority said it was working with relevant security agencies to assess the damage and take measures necessary to ensure the safety of passengers, employees and the kingdom's civil aviation system.

The statement did not identify who carried out the attacks.

Yemen's Houthis, however, said Monday that they had carried out a series of missile and drone attacks across Saudi Arabia, including against what they described as "sensitive sites" in Jazan and Najran.

The group also claimed attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Abha Airport, an Aramco refinery in Rabigh and military sites.

Saudi Arabia on Monday condemned Houthi attacks targeting civilian and economic facilities across the kingdom, accusing the group of pursuing military escalation.

The attacks came amid a sharp escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, with the Saudi-led coalition reporting interceptions of ballistic missiles and drones targeting the kingdom in recent days.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government against the Houthis since March 2015. The group has controlled the capital Sanaa and several other areas since September 2014.