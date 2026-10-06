Syrian Airlines unveils expansion plan to double fleet, reach 25 destinations

Syrian Airlines plans to double its fleet to 12 aircraft and serve 25 destinations by the end of 2026 as the national carrier presses ahead with a broad expansion and modernization drive.

The airline unveiled its new visual identity Monday at Damascus International Airport, where the first aircraft carrying the new livery entered service, according to Syria's official SANA news agency.

Anwar Akkad, CEO of the Syrian Aviation Holding Company, said the carrier started the year with nine destinations and has since added Amsterdam, Vienna, Copenhagen and Moscow.

He said more routes would be announced soon, with the airline aiming to reach 25 destinations before year-end.

The carrier currently operates six aircraft and plans to double its fleet to 12 over the same period.

Syrian Airlines received the first two of eight Airbus A320-family aircraft in August under a fleet renewal program.

The airline is also overhauling its digital services, including booking, payments and passenger-facing platforms. Akkad said a new reservation system meeting international standards is due to launch in early November.

A new website has already gone live, while mobile and self-service services are also being developed.

Civil Aviation and Air Transport Authority chief Omar al-Hosari said the wider overhaul is aimed at rebuilding Syria's aviation sector, improving passenger services and restoring the country's links with international aviation networks.

Syrian authorities signed a $4 billion agreement in November 2025 with an international consortium to develop, expand and operate Damascus International Airport. The deal includes $250 million in financing for aircraft purchases and support for the national carrier's fleet.





